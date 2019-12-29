Deputy President William Ruto and his handlers have come under heavy criticism over the controversial use of his official Twitter account.

In an interview with KBC, political analyst and lawyer Steven Ogolla pointed out that the account is being used to divide Kenyans more than it unites them and urged those behind the account to change the trend.

Ogola opined that being the official account of the DP, it should be used to advance national unity and disseminate communications relevant to the office.

Indeed the account has on several instances been used to settle political scores with Raila Odinga and DP Ruto’s critics.

The account has also been used to square it out with those who have fallen out with the DP such as Rachel Shebesh.

The media has also been on the receiving end with the DP several news items as fake news.

Interestingly, many have pointed out that he terms them as fake news in instances when the headlines do not appear to be in line with his 2022 political ambitions.

Headlines that are critical of his perceived political opponents are embraced as factual news and used to settle political scores as was the case on Friday.

This is not DP Ruto

On Friday, Kenyans were quick to point out that much of what is posted is not lied to DP Ruto, with some accusing his handlers.

In response to a story on the Standard newspaper titled Be patient with us, Raila urges Kenyans over BBI, a post on DPs Twitter.

“Boss, the last time I checked Kenya was the collective business of the 47m of us. When did it become yours,for the rest of us to be patient with you, as you decide what is good for us!!!!! Yaani sasa imefika hapo? Please a little decency & respect is not much to ask of you ndugu”.

As was the case on Friday, netizens have always been quick to point out the alleged misuse of the account, with some linking the tweets to Dennis Itumbi and Emmanuel Talam.

“Who writes these tweets and do they run them by the DP first?” one Ciku Muiruri posed, with Virigina Waruingi responding: “Very important question.”

Muriithi Kiragu opined that DP Ruto could not be behind the tweet, writing: “This is not RUTO’S handwriting, Itumbi is that you?”

“Tangu lini Ruto akaita Rao Boss?? he always refers to him as Tinga.” Added Saleem Mumo.