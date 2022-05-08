Atheists in Kenya challenge Mama Rachel Ruto over Karen water purification miracle claims

The association now wants Mama Rachel Ruto to perform water purification miracles across the country just like she did at her private residence in Karen.

In a statement released on May 7 by the association's president, Harrison Mumia, AIK now want Mama Racheal to once again take it to The Lord in prayer by visiting unclean water boreholes and performing similar miracles across the country.

He maintained that the only way to verify her claims is if she can perform more water-purification miracles.

"The wife of the Deputy President, Rachel Ruto, has sensationally claimed during a prayer session with clergy from Evangelical Churches at their Karen residence that she prayed for dirty water from their borehole and it was purified.

"If Rachel Ruto wants Kenyans to believe her claim, she should replicate the same miracle in many other dirty boreholes across the country, and purify the water within them in a manner that is scientifically verifiable," read the statement in part.

Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

According to the association, the sensational claims by Mama Rachel Ruto are lies as miracles were not scientifically proven.

"Rachel Ruto is either lying or mistaken. The fact that she says a miracle happened does not make it true. Otherwise, she should desist from hoodwinking the public into believing that miracles are genuine," added the statement.

The water purification miracle in Karen

The water purification debacle began earlier in the week when Mama Rachel narrated to a section of the clergy how she prayed until dirty borehole water at their Karen residence became pure.

According to her testimony, DP Ruto invested in expensive purifiers but this did not solve the problem until out of her faith and conviction, she took it to the Lord in prayer.

"I went and decreed the words of Elisha. I went and said this water will never be dirty again and I spread the salty water around the borehole. It was about to rain, so I ran quickly and went to the house," Mama Rachel narrated.

