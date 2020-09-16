Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has abandoned his planned nationwide Board of Management (BOM) Teachers strikes, stating that the government has acted on their promise.

On Wednesday, the legislator said that he regrets, the planned strike will not go down on Thursday, as BOM teachers have been paid their dues by the government.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate BOM Teachers for receiving money and warn the government to act with speed next time and pay Teachers on time. My regret is that the demonstrations will not take place tomorrow as planned,” tweeted Babu Owino.

MP Babu Owino

Owino’s statement comes days after issuing an ultimatum to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to pay BOM teachers, or he would lead them in demonstrations.

“The CS Education George Magoha MUST pay the BOM Teacher ASAP. The Government has screwed up teachers and this is causing Consternation and pandemonium among them. Failure to Pay will lead to an action which is better imagined than experienced...BOM Teachers demonstrations across the country will take place on Thursday from 6am to 11pm. All BOM Teachers must attend the demos and all roads in the country must be blocked.Further direction on how to conduct the demos will be given on Wednesday during my press release at 10am.We are begging the police to have enough Teargas and Rungus. Teargas pills 💊 will be provided.#NoTurningBack,” said Babu Owino.

On September 4, Magoha was put on the spot after announcing that BOM teachers had received their pay as promised by the government.

However, in a quick rejoinder, BOM teachers came out strongly to deny receiving any payment from the government.

On July 27, 2020 President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Treasury CS Ukur Yattani and his Education counterpart George Magoha to pay BOM teachers.