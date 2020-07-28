Bondo OCPD Anthony Wafula on Tuesday night passed on after being rushed to hospital with breathing complications.

The senior police officer was rushed to Bondo Sub-County Hospital while suffering a fever and having breathing complications.

He was received at around midnight but unfortunately passed on about three hours later.

Wafula has recently traveled to Nairobi while moving his children from Bondo where they had been staying following the April lock down of the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

Siaaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli confirmed the death, adding that samples from Wafula's body were being examined at the KEMRI lab in Kisumu to establish his cause of death