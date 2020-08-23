CCTV footage detailing the events before and after the shooting of businessman Kevin Omwenga in Kilimani has emerged, shedding more light on what transpired on the fateful night.

Omwenga was allegedly shot dead by his friend identified as Robert Bodo Ouko after an argument over a business deal gone wrong with police reports linking him to fake gold dealing.

The killer weapon- a mini-Ceska with 13 rounds of ammunition was linked to City businessman Chris Obure who has since been arrested.

Police reports have linked the deceased to fake gold dealings with investigations launched into his death.

Between 8:40pm and 9:30pm: A group of people is seen arriving at Omwenga’s house located on the 7th floor.

9:39pm: The deceased left his apartment located on the seventh floor at Galana Suites apartment on Galana Road, Kilimani.

10:35pm: Omwenga returns home in the company of a youthful woman, followed closely by Robert Ouko, the key suspect in the murder a few minutes later

11:22pm: A youthful man leaves Omwenga’s house, pressing the lift button severally but does not leave immediately.

Kevin Omwenga

11:24pm: Suspect Robert Ouko sees off another visitor before returning to the deceased’s house for a few minutes.

11:28pm: Robert Ouko who appears to be in a state of panic makes several trips from the deceased’s house to the lift and back. He leaves the 7th floor of Galana suites a minute later.

11:30pm: A youthful man believed to be the building’s caretaker makes his way to Omwenga’s house rushing. Ouko returns almost immediately before leaving for yet another time. While in the lift, he is seen removing what looks like a gun from his jacket.

11:31pm: Robert Ouko makes his way to the basement and is captured on CCT concealing what appears to be a gun.

He returns to Omwenga’s house shortly afterwards in the company of another man. They emerge two minutes later carrying the deceased into the lift and followed closely by a youthful lady.

11:35pm: CCTV footage captured at the building’s ground floor shows Omwenga being put in a waiting van to be driven to hospital.