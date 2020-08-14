The Sergent at arms threw out a Member of the County Assembly who was caught on video fighting the latter.

On Friday the Bomet County Assembly elected Nelson Mutai from Bomet Central sub-county as the new assembly speaker.

Chaos started when some MCAs insisted that the new speaker has to from Konoin sub-county since the majority of the county leaders, including the governor, his deputy, senator and woman representative are from the other constituencies.

Delayed ceremony

The post fell vacant after speaker Shadrack Rotich was named Deputy Governor.

Rotich resigned from his position last December, paving way for his swearing-in as Deputy Governor.

He tendered his resignation to the clerk of the county assembly Isaac Kitur after his appointment as deputy governor was approved by ward representatives.

The swearing-in was delayed after Rotich failed to resign from the speaker position.

