Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been elected the Chairman of the special committee that will probe the impeachment charges against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

This is after the Senate on Tuesday voted to form a special 11-member committee to listen and make a determination on the charges against Governor Waiguru.

The Jubilee side has six representatives while the minority Nasa side has five members including Senator Malala.

Waiguru was last week impeached by the Kirinyaga County Assembly on allegations of abuse of office and corruption.

The MCAs and the Assembly's lawyers will now appear alongside Waiguru and their lawyers before the Malala-led committee and give their side of their story and the relevant facts.

The committee will then write a report recommending action for the Senate.

If the committee votes to acquit Waiguru, the Senate can only adopt the report and has no opportunity to pursue impeachment further.

However, if the committee finds that the charges against Waiguru are valid, the report can either be adopted to remove the Governor or the Senate can overturn it and acquit her.