The court has delivered a guilty verdict for former judiciary staff in a Ksh80 million case.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, four people were found guilty of stealing Ksh80 million from the Judiciary after hacking finance systems.

Henry Achoka, Duncan Bokela, Reuben Kirongothi and Martin Murathe faced charges ten separate counts of forgery, presentation of falsified payment vouchers and theft.

According to the prosecution, the four forged payment vouchers purported to be issued by the judiciary which they presented in banks in favour of Bonarza Agencies, a phantom company already identified in the scam.

Properties stolen

Bokele was charged with stealing Ksh1.2 million, the property of Judiciary at Barclays Bank Development House branch in Nairobi.

He was also accused of stealing Ksh250,000, the property of the Judiciary at Barclays Bank Queensway branch in Nairobi falsified transactions.

Their lawyer had protested saying they being used as scapegoats to protect the real faces behind fraud in the Judiciary.