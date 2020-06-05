The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been allowed by the courts to search the homes and offices of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero over an ongoing graft case.

In her ruling, Justice Mumbi Ngugi indicated that the search warrants issued to Dr Kidero in September 2018 did not breach the law.

According to the former governor, the EACC's search warrants were vague.

High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi

Together with his wife Susan Mboya, Dr Kidero accused EACC of violating their privacy during a raid.

“In my view, there was no violation of the second petitioner’s (Dr Mboya) rights in the search mounted on the residential premises in which she and 1st petitioner (Dr Kidero) reside,” Justice Ngugi stated.

Ksh9 billion wealth

Dr Kidero told the court that EACC had published a list of 58 properties, some registered in the names of his children.

He further claimed that some of the properties listed were purchased before he joined Mumias Sugar Company and politics.

Former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero

However, Justice Ngungi stated that the warrant authorised EACC to investigate unexplained assets owned by Dr Kidero and such investigation.

EACC claims that Dr Kidero wealth is estimated at Ksh9 billion, arguing that it was acquired during his tenure as CEO of Mumias Sugar Company and Nairobi governor.