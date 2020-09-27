244 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country over the last 24 hours, raising the total to 38115.

The results which signal a significant spike from yesterday’s came from a sample of 3707.

540,308 samples have so far been tested since Kenya reported the first case in March.

228 of the new cases are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners.

157 are male and 87 are female while the youngest case is a three-month-old infant and the oldest is aged 85.

Nairobi county accounted for a significant portion of the new cases (63) followed by Nakuru 58, Kisii 23, Garissa 16, Kisumu 14, Mombasa 13, Kiambu 10, Busia 9, Trans Nzoia 7, Turkana 6, Kajiado 5 and Kerlcho 5.

Uasin Gishu, Narok, Laikipia and Siaya reported 2 cases each with Kakamega, Marsabit, Bungoma, Meru, Murang’a, Nyeri and Tharaka Nithi reporting a case each.

According to the Ministry of Health, 40 people were discharged from hospitals and home-based care across the country after full recovery.

24621 people have so far been declared healed from the virus with hope of flattening the curve.

On a sad note, 2 people succumbed to the virus, raising the total fatality to 691.