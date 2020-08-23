Kenya has recorded 246 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 32364.

The new cases came from 4179 samples that were tested over the same period, raising the total number of tests conducted to 421,983.

157 are male of the new cases are males while 89 are females.

The youngest case is a one-year-old infant and the oldest is aged 87 years.

Nairobi county still leads with 78 cases followed by Kajiado (24), Kiambu (22), Nakuru (20), Busia (17), Trans Nzoia (17), Machakos (16), Kirinyaga (12), Kisii (11), Kisumu (8), Mombasa (6), Embu (3), Garissa (2) and Nyeri (2).

Nyamira, Kakamega, Isiolo, Kitui, Kericho, Murang’a, Kiliﬁ and Tharaka Nithi recorded one case each.

A statement released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, 23 August 2020 revealed that 246 people had tested positive for the virus.

217 people were discharged from various hospitals and home-based care across the country, bringing the total recoveries to 18670.

6 people succumbed to complications related to the virus, raising the total fatality to 548.