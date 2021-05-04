DCI arrest 3 Cameroonian nationals in possession of over 350 Million Fake Currency

The firearm was recovered during a police raid in Muthaiga North in the house of Paulin Francis Proper and Njikam Omar who were discovered to be in the country illegally.

However, investigations have revealed that the firearm illegally belonged to Loise Kaguongo, who was holding it despite her firearms license having expired.

It is alleged that Kaguongo operates over 10 mobile money outlets and detectives believe that she is the link between the suspects & a wider criminal syndicate that is defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

On Monday evening, detectives also arrested two foreigners operating in the country illegally and with fake currency.

The two were apprehended in Mombasa County.