Directorate of Criminal Investigations is probing officials from the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service (KNBTS) for allegedly selling blood donated by Kenyans in Somalia.

Reports emerged that KNBTS officers is creating a fake blood shortage in the country so that they sell blood meant to be supplied to Kenyan hospitals.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe blamed the blood shortage on the cartel, noting that it is operating within and outside the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Kagwe, in an interview, acknowledged receiving reports on the illegal sale of blood in the country.

Ministry demands action

He further urged the DCI to hasten investigations into the illegal blood sale which he noted was affecting Kenyans in dire need of blood donations.

Kagwe stated that the Health Ministry will be putting measures in place to protect blood donated by Kenyans.

Kenya has been facing a shortage of blood supplies in its hospitals, with relatives and friends of patients and organizations like the Kenya Red Cross putting out calls for people to donate.

However, KNBTS has blamed the shortage on funding stating they have had financial hardships since their biggest donor, the USA government pulled out.

The US government was helping KNBTS through the President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief - known as Pepfar.