DP Ruto stirs Kenyans on Twitter with his defence in Echesa’s Sh40B fake military surveillance tender

For yet another time, Deputy President William Ruto distanced himself from the Sh40Billion fake military surveillance tender but Kenyans failed to buy into his narrative and poked holes into it as calls for him to come clean continue to grow.

Taking to social media, Ruto maintained that his office does not procure for any ministry and the scammers only visited Harambee House Annex where his office is located in the scandal for 23 minutes .

“ODP does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question:other than 23min in Annex,for months,which government offices involved in the 'tender' did the scammers visit?“Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth.Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media.” Wrote Ruto.

His narrative failed to convince many, with a section of netizens questioning how the scammers were even allowed to use Harambee House Annex for the 23 minutes that he wrote about.

“Lakini mbona anajitetea hivi? Let's talk about the 23mins they spent in your office? Who allowed them? Who facilitated?. Why are you struggling to prove your 'innocence' on this matter if you were not involved?” Phil Munda Nyakwar Munda quipped.

“The issue is not Procurement. The issue is Conmanship happening in Harambee House.” Added Lameck Kimaru Jumamosi.

“That's all the reason your office should seriously be probed... i. e. why is DPs office being used to import military ware and it is not its mandate.”Slammed Okeyo Oyugi.

Many were also quick to point out that DP Ruto should use appropriate means to clear his name by visiting the DCI instead of resorting to comments on social media that leave more questions than answers.

Imara One wrote:“Imagine William Samoei Ruto , A whole deputy defending himself o social media... Kwani hajui ofisi ya DCI Let him resign as DP and take himself to the DCI Alah! Us we won't help him in anyway…But fools will never understand, infact they'll insult me.

Some likened the current state to his quick response in dismissing the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal in which Kenyans lost billions of shillings with DP Ruto rushing to dismiss the scandal when it first came to light.

Maurice Oucha opined that “Ruto should be silent as investigations are carried. He may end up messing himself like it was with Kimamwer and Aror dams”.

Others wondered why the DP was resorting to ‘sideshows” by throwing in other government departments such as DOD instead of focusing on what allegedly happened in his office and letting the agencies to speak for themselves and DCI to establish the truth.

Raymond Kipchumba wrote:Your office doesn’t procure for any Ministry but why do the meet in your office?

“That's true, but how did Echesa meet prospective suppliers in your offices and when did you know of the matter? You can't tell us that an office that has 24/7 security surveillance by the AP and CCTV cameras intruders could gain access to your offices without you knowing. Please tell us the truth or you resign!” Added Argwings Abuto.

“But the signing of the documents and everything was done in your office sir?what a coincidence.…” Quipped Omosh Cazorla .