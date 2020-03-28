Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence on the raw police brutality that was witnessed yesterday evening as the country went int curfew to control the spread of Coronavirus.

DP Ruto who was apparently in touch with the reality on the ground as Kenyans took to social media to condemn the police for

Taking to Twiyyet, Ruto stated that the law-enforcement officers must act with civility and restraint, unlike what the country saw on Friday evening when police battered unarmed Kenyans who were found outdoor past the 7PM curfew time.

“Law enforcers MUST act firmly but with restraint & civility” Wrote Ruto.

The DP also reiterated the need for Kenyans to cooperate with the partial lockdown, stating that there is no exception to the directive.

“Fellow citizens,the corona pandemic is serious, very serious.The GoK curfew (partial lockdown) is meant to curtail movement so as to reduce spread of virus. All must comply with the terms of curfew without exception". Added DP Ruto.

Night of terror

The first day of the partial curfew instituted by President Uhuru Kenyatta to contain the Coronavirus pandemic was arked by police brutality as the men in uniform descended on unlucky Kenyans who were not at home after 7PM-5AM curfew came into place.

In what human rights activists maintain was blatant disregard of the law, police officers across the country were caught on camera whipping and harassing Kenyans.

Not even the glaring cameras could deter the police officers. Among those caught up in the night of terror were motorists and pedestrians who opted to walk home after public service vehicles kept off the road as soon as the curfew set in.

Even essential food and delivery service providers who were exempted from the curfew met the wrath of the marauding officers.