Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday joined the media fraternity in mourning the death of veteran journalist Johnson Barasa who died on Tuesday evening.

Ruto described Barasa as a brilliant, knowledgeable and thoughtful media professional.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Johnson Barasa, an exceptional, formidable and brilliantly acute veteran journalist. He was a gentle man, knowledgeable, thoughtful and professional. Barasa was a dedicated seeker of truth, a force with unrivaled ability and a third eye for news."

"He was fearless, tireless, insightful and uncompromising. We will miss his humility, resilience and focus. Our prayers and love to the family, friends, colleagues at the South African Broadcasting Corporation News, Nairobi and the entire journalism community. Rest In Peace," Ruto stated.

Barasa started his career with local media houses before moving to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) where he worked until his death.

His colleague at SABC's East African Bureau, Sarah Kimani, prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

"Some very personal news out of the SABC news Nairobi office. This afternoon our dear colleague and cameraman Johnson Barasa took his final bow. We thank the Lord for the time we spent with him. May his soul rest in peace," Ms Kimani stated.

Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai paid tribute to Barasa as the camera man who encouraged him while he was starting out his career.

"DEVASTATED. JOHNSON BARASA was to me a career big brother. Because of him I gathered the confidence to face the camera for the first time as an intern. I moved with him to SABC and together we told good and bad stories around the world. Devastated that Barasa is gone. #RIPBarasa," Kaikai stated.