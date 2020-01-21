Former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has been questioned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) barely a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta ejected him from his cabinet.

Kiunjuri was on Monday grilled by the anti-corruption unit over the Sh1.8 billion maize scandal.

Though Kiunjuri reported to Integrity Centre on Monday, it is alleged that the summons was issued on January 14, the same day President Kenyatta sacked him.

Kiunjuuri spent a better part of Monday afternoon at the EACC headquarters being questioned by the detectives.

He will be required to explain why he approved payment for a company by the name Commodity House Limited on June 28, 2019 for the supply of maize to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Former Agriculture PS Richard Lesiyampe was also grilled on the same day as Kiunjuri.

Sh1.8 billion Maize Scandal

EACC has also written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting to have Kenya's High Commissioner to India Willy Bett brought back to Kenya for questioning.

Bett is also a former CS for Agriculture who was sacked but later appointed as Ambassador.

The Sh1.8 billion was lost in an illegal payment for maize supply.