Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha says that schools may reopen earlier than January 2021.

Speaking on Tuesday the CS cited the declining trend in Covid-19 numbers adding that the ministry will make schools safer.

“You’re aware the virus is starting to look like it is going to stagnate… we’re saying should the situation change, we shall be ready and willing to look at the scenario once again in the interest of our children,” said Prof. Magoha.

Earlier this month, CS Magoha had said the decision to allow learners back to class is largely dependent on the COVID-19 curve in the country.

Education CS George Magoha during a recent press briefing on the reopening of schools amid Coronavirus pandemic

Magoha's earlier statement

Speaking before MPs, Prof Magoha also pointed out inadequate funds that could have helped to support the expansion of infrastructure in schools.

CS Magoha remained non-committal on whether there is a definite date for reopening of basic education learning institutions in the country.

He cited the spike in the daily coronavirus cases as one of the reasons that could push the reopening date further.

Dr Amoth on flattened curve

However, over the past week, Kenya has been recording low numbers of Covid-19 which Health Ministry Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth said it was still early to declare that the country had flattened the curve.

“For the past one week or so you have noticed a decreasing positivity rate which as of today stands at 6%," Dr Amoth said.

Ministry of Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth during a recent Covid-19 briefing

"That tells you we are making progress but we have not hit the magical 5% which we need to hit and sustain for two weeks before we can actually say we are flattening the curve,” he added.

He also explained that the next three weeks will be critical to determine whether the country has flattened the curve.