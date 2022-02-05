Murkomen claims Uhuru will be President for a 3rd term via puppet

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has predicted that Uhuru Kenyatta will find a way to secure a third term as President however, not through the conventional way but through a puppet.
By puppet, the outspoken lawyer was referring to news that President Kenyatta will play a key role in the identification of Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga’s running mate.
Political allies of the President confirmed to the Nation Media Group that the deputy president’s slot will be reserved for the ruling Jubilee Party, as part of the Azimio La Umoja Movement’s plan to tap votes from the populous Mount Kenya region.
Murkomen a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto explained how the President is trying to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to establish himself as a marionette similar to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"BBI was the medium for which “KaPutin” was to be established. We were told he is “too young to retire.”In this elections President Uhuru is going for a 3rd term via a puppet," shared Murkomen via a tweet.
In 2020, thanks to an overwhelming vote of confidence from about three-fourths of the Russian electorate, Vladimir Putin was granted 'approval' to remain president of Russia until 2036.
He will be 84 years old when he completes the second of the two additional six-year terms that Russian voters awarded him in a referendum.
On February 14, all eyes will be on the Chief Justice Martha Koome-led Supreme Court bench when they will render their verdict that will either put an end to the BBI reggae or revive it.
The High Court and the Court of Appeal in 2021 had ruled that the process of amending the Constitution was unconstitutional, null and void.
BBI aimed to restructure the so-called winner-takes-all electoral system, by expanding the executive and parliament “to divide the spoils of victory more evenly.”
But it was seen by critics as a way to enable President Kenyatta, who is barred from running for president again in the August 9 vote to remain in power by creating the post of prime minister.
