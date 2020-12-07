Esther Nthenya Muli, who was found in apartment where Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka collapsed has been accused of his attempted murder.

Ms Muli was arrested and was on Monday placed under police custody for an additional seven days.

DCI detectives intend to use the seven days to conduct a probe into the attempted murder charge.

Family Statement on Senator Kabaka's collapse

On Friday, police reports had indicated that the Senator collapsed in the woman's house after complaining of a severe headache.

Kabaka's family, however, refuted the claim indicating that the Senator collapsed at a restaurant instead.

"We urge you to ignore the fake and malicious rumours being spread by some petty, callous and heartless political enemies to malign the good name of the Senator while he is helpless and fighting for dear life.

"The senator collapsed on Thursday while having a drink at a restaurant in Kilimani area but was still conscious and he requested the management to call for an ambulance to rush him to Nairobi Hospital. Those who know Senator Kabaka know him to be a gentleman of high moral standing whose integrity is above reproach and unimpeachable," the family stated.