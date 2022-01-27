RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Authors:

Amos Robi

The video angered netizens who called for the arrest of the man

Sitaki kuolewa tena
Sitaki kuolewa tena

A widely circulated video of a man battering a woman who appeared to be his wife, using a belt and throwing a toddler across the living room is not true.

Recommended articles

This journalist has established that the video is from a Tanzanian film titled Sitamani Kuolewa Tena (I don’t wish to get married again), a work of fiction.

According to earlier reports, the video had been purported to be of a 23-year-old Kenyan man who had allegedly found out he was not the biological father to the child in the clip.

An almost similar incident, however, took place in Murang'a where a 23-year-old man identified as Mark Njuguna got into a physical fight with his wife Mary Muthoni on January 25.

Njuguna is said to have turned to the four-month-old infant whom he threw on the floor.

Muthoni, speaking to authorities, confirmed that the infant's body has since been lying at the General Khago Funeral Home. She added that the infant had not been fathered by Njuguna.

Raising awareness on GBV

Sitamani Kuolewa Tena (I don’t wish to get married again) on the other hand is a Tanzanian fictional film themed around violence against women and children. The film's producers intended to raise awareness on gender-based violence (GBV) especially within African communities.

The film entails scenes which may be horrifying and saddening like the one that did rounds on the internet.

GBV cases increased in the country especially during the lockdowns imposed in 2020.

The Gender Violence and Recovery Centre (GVRC) reports that one-in-three women is likely to have experienced a form of sexual violence before attaining age 18.

WARIF creates awareness for gender based violence
WARIF creates awareness for gender based violence Pulse Nigeria

According to data from the National Gender-Based Violence hotline 1195, run by Healthcare Assistance Kenya, there was a staggering 301 per cent increase in calls reporting violence against women and girls in the first two weeks of the lockdown between March and April 2020.

Healthcare Assistance is a non-governmental organization which works with survivors of gender-based violence in Kenya in partnership with the Ministry of Public Service and Gender.

Researchers have found that violence affected mostly women from poor economic backgrounds, most of whom experienced sexual and physical abuse.

The government in June 2021 made a commitment to have ended gender-based violence by 2026.

Some of the policies drafted toward the goal include; scaling up the National Police Service integrated response to GBV, Policare, and establishing GBV recovery centers and shelters in all 47 counties by 2026.

End Gender-Based Violence protests
End Gender-Based Violence protests Pulse Live Kenya

The government also seeks to establish and strengthen collaboration with non-state actors including girl-led, women’s rights organizations, male champions, and the private sector through coordination structures such as sectorial working groups at the national and county levels.

Gender based violence has claimed many lives the most striking being that of athletics star Agnes Tirop who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend. Tirop died just days to her 26th birthday.

Editor's Note: If you or a person you know has been the victim of sexual or gender-based violence, we encourage that you report the matter at your nearest police station. For further assistance in seeking legal redress contact any of these organizations:-

  1. Gender Violence Recover Centre, Nairobi Women’s Hospital
  2. Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)
  3. The CRADLE – The Children Foundation
  4. African Network for the Prevention and Protection Against Child Abuse and Neglect (ANPPCAN)
  5. Advantage Africa
  6. Coalition on Violence Against Women (COVAW)

Authors:

Amos Robi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Government announces crackdown on Kenyans living below power lines

Government announces crackdown on Kenyans living below power lines

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Bank robbers steal Sh2.3 million after taking 9 hostages

Bank robbers steal Sh2.3 million after taking 9 hostages

Ruffone apologises as Daddy Owen denies threatening his brother with machete

Ruffone apologises as Daddy Owen denies threatening his brother with machete

Natembeya, Murkomen get personal in public trade of words

Natembeya, Murkomen get personal in public trade of words

Judge injured after 6 attackers opened fire on security convoy

Judge injured after 6 attackers opened fire on security convoy

Lawyers clash during Felesta Njoroge's Sh102M case, judge orders suspension

Lawyers clash during Felesta Njoroge's Sh102M case, judge orders suspension

My friend Raila Odinga should retire alongside Uhuru Kenyatta - Moses Kuria advises

My friend Raila Odinga should retire alongside Uhuru Kenyatta - Moses Kuria advises

Murder suspects wanted in UK arrested after escaping to Kenya

Murder suspects wanted in UK arrested after escaping to Kenya

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Thogori Karogo