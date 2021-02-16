The family of the late Bonchari member of parliament John Oroo Oyioka has revealed what caused his death on Monday.

While speaking to reporters, Oyioka's widow revealed that the legislator suffered a stroke which led to his death.

Mrs Teresa Bitutu added that the legislator had been ill for a long time leading up to the sudden death.

She also added that the body of the late MP would be airlifted from the Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu where he breathed his last to the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Plans on the urial of the MP are yet to take shape even as condolence messages continue to stream in.

"Shocked to learn of the abrupt demise of my colleague Hon. Oroo Oyioka late last evening. Through the short stint of interaction with the late, I can say that He was a selfless, progressive and a committed servant to his constituents.

"My utmost sincere commiserations to the family, friends and the people of Bonchari Constituency for the loss of Hon. Oyioka. Go ye well omogambi." Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa tweeted on Tuesday.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi also officially notified the August House of the death in a statement during Tuesday's afternoon session.