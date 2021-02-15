Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka has died.

According to his family, Oroo died while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

The legislator died following a long illness.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who also confirmed his death said Mr Oroo Oyioka will be remembered for his advocacy towards improved quality education in the country.

"It is sadly another dark moment for us as a Parliamentary fraternity. Very sad to learn this evening that we have lost the Member of Parliament for Bonchari Constituency, the Hon. John Oroo Oyioka. My heartfelt condolences to the family &friends of the distinguished lawmaker.

Hon. Oyioka, who was serving his second term, was an active Member of the Departmental Committee on Education, Research and Technology. He will be remembered for his advocacy towards improved quality of education in the country. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Justin Muturi.

Other leaders also sent messages of condolence to the family and friends of late Oroo;