Babu wa Loliondo is dead

Babu died at Digodigo Health Center in Arusha after a brief illness his family has confirmed.

According to his Aide Paul Dudui, Mwasapile’s family is waiting for his body to be transported to Wasso Hospital mortuary.

Babu hailed from Samunge village, Loliondo, Ngorongoro District in the Northern part of Tanzania.

Babu came to the limelight back in 2010 when he claimed he had a vision from God, who instructed him to make a portion he administered from the tree he was shown in the vision.

Reports of his ‘healing magic portion’ reached far and wide which saw people from all walks of life streamed into his home seeking the healing portion.

People sick from terminal illnesses had their hopes in life revamped once they had the news and travelled to Loliondo to have a taste of Babu’s heavenly herb.

Unfortunately, some patients could barely make it to Loliondo and died along the way before drinking a new lease of life.

At one point Babu started selling the herb, and it is believed he made quite a fortune as world-renowned leaders were spotted at his compound.

Among the ailments, Babu claimed his herb remedied included HIV, cancer and diabetes.

At one point in 2011, the treatment was quite popular, although its popularity trailed off when it became clear that the potion was not the cure-all many thought it to be.

"We would receive hundreds of patients here. Even Magufuli (late Tanzanian president). When other traditional healers realised I was gaining popularity, they resorted to propaganda," he once said.

Lutheran bishops who had all but abandoned the elderly pastor in his former remote mission field did not approve his ministry, while reception in charismatic churches was mixed.