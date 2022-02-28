RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Family of late football superfan Isaac Juma report 2 night attacks

Amos Robi

Wife of the late Isaac Juma claims invaders want to harm her, fears her life is in danger

Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias

The family of slain die-hard football fan Isaac Juma is living in fear after an invasion at their home on the night of February 26, a month after Juma was attacked and murdered in the same compound.

According to the family, this is the second time they have faced an attack, just a few weeks after Juma was laid to rest.

Juma’s widow, Farida Juma, says the attackers are after her and is now pleading with the government to find her an alternative place to stay as her life and the lives of her children are in danger.

“I am the one they are after because we even have a pending court case in Mumias. I am pleading with the government to find me an alternative place to reside otherwise I will be killed just like Juma was,” Farida said.

The family further said the lives of Juma’s children were in danger given that they still attend school. Their mother fears something might happen to them on their way to, or from, school.

The late Juma was hacked to death on the night of January 26 by unknown attackers, a parcel of land being the bone of contention.

Juma was known for his passion for local football and was recognized as a loyal fan of AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars.

Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias Pulse Live Kenya

He would often attend matches draped in paint and rocking team merchandise. He would be allowed on the touchline where he would excite and entertain both the players and fans.

Juma who had foreseen his death was laid to rest on February 2. He had instructed his wife to report that a piece of land had led to his death.

"He told me he had issues over land in the area, and in case of his death, I should tell the authorities that it was because of a land dispute," she narrated during a past media interview.

During the burial, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya urged family members to find other means to resolve land disputes and not end each others lives.

Amos Robi

