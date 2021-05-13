Former Police Officer shot dead while Stealing

According to the National Police Service, the former officer identified as Arnold Madete was trying to cut a sign board, which he wanted to sell as scrap metal.

The police further stated that Madete was dismissed from Service after he was convicted for stealing scrap metal and has been serving his sentence under probation.

During the incident, another unnamed suspect was arrested and weapons used to commit the offence and a motorcycle were recovered.

A third suspect escaped and police have intensified a manhunt.