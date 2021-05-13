A former Police officer was on Thursday shot dead while trying to steal in Gilgil.
Former Police Officer shot dead while Stealing
One other suspect is on the run
According to the National Police Service, the former officer identified as Arnold Madete was trying to cut a sign board, which he wanted to sell as scrap metal.
The police further stated that Madete was dismissed from Service after he was convicted for stealing scrap metal and has been serving his sentence under probation.
During the incident, another unnamed suspect was arrested and weapons used to commit the offence and a motorcycle were recovered.
A third suspect escaped and police have intensified a manhunt.
"Last night security officers in Gilgil shot dead an Ex police man namely Arnold Madete who was trying to cut down a metal sign board to sell as Scrap metal. The Ex police man had earlier been convicted of theft of scrap metals and is serving sentence under probation. A second suspect was arrested, crude weapons and motorcycle used to perpetuate the offence recovered. @NPSOfficial_KE officers are in hot pursuit of a third suspect who escaped during the incident," said the National Police Service.
