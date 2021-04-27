Fuel tanker causes nasty accident after driver lost consciousness

The driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle after he fell unconscious at the wheel.

A matatu, pick-up truck and private saloon car were also involved in the accident with no casualties repoted.

The trailer driver was rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for further treatment.

A turn boy who was present during the accident blamed fatigue for the accident which caused a pile up on the busy road.

"Some drivers are just hard to deal with, as much as people strive to make ends meet it’s important to check on their health regularly.

"I personally use all manner of drugs to keep myself alert on my duties but in the end, we are a serious danger to ourselves and other road users. I hope the government at some point will consider this to save us, it’s just too much to contain from our side," the turn boy identified as Mohammed Salah stated.