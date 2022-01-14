RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Natembeya explains what deployment to President's office means

Natembeya clarified on reports that his deployment meant he was given another role.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya announces government shut down of 15 schools in Mau Forest from Monday when schools open
Outgoing Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has explained what he will be doing at the Office of The President where he was redeployed on Thursday January 14, 2022.

Speaking during an interview with TV47, Natembeya said he was redeployed to Harambee House to clear and prepare for his exit.

He was offering a clarification on reports that his deployment meant he was given another role.

"I have resigned from the government. But when you want to exit government, there are some procedures to be followed and there are clearances to be done. That's what we are doing now," Natembeya stated.

"I had accrued so many leave days, so many of these exiting procedures will be covered within the leave days, that is why you see I have been deployed to the OP headquarters, but basically I have resigned," he added.

The aspirant said his decision to vie for the Tranz Nzoia governor's seat was approved by the Head of State.

I have the blessings of President Kenyatta, CS Matiang'i and my immediate former boss PS Kibicho. I cannot walk out of government like an estranged wife," he stated.

The tough-talking security boss has been in public service for 25 years since he joined as a district officer.

When he was appointed as a regional commissioner, he became the youngest person to hold that office.

Mohamed Maalim appointed the new Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

He began his career as an administrator in the president's office - at Harambee House, in 1996, with a background in administration from the Kenya School of Government.

After his resignation, former Makueni County Commissioner Mohamed Maalim was appointed as the new Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

On the other hand, William Kang'ethe Thuku has been appointed as the new Nairobi regional commissioner.

Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki has been picked as the new Eastern regional commissioner replacing Isaiah Nakuru who will be moving to Western in the same capacity.

