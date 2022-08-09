RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila receives a hero's welcome as he votes in Kibra [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Raila's arrival in Kibra was celebrated by residents who escorted Raila’s convoy on foot, causing heavy traffic on the route.

Raila Odinga gets heroes welcome as he votes in Kibra
Raila Odinga gets heroes welcome as he votes in Kibra

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga cast his vote at Old Kibera Primary School in Kibra constituency.

Odinga arrived in a convoy of vehicles accompanied by his wife Mama Ida Odinga from Karen.

His arrival was celebrated by residents who escorted Raila’s convoy on foot, causing heavy traffic on the route.

Watch the video below

Denis Mwangi

