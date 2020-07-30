Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi on Thursday moved to prepare the independence party for the 2022 presidential race where he is set to be a candidate.

Moi launched an online membership recruitment drive that mainly targets to bring young people to the independence party.

The party has also re-branded to drop off its old look with a modernized look and a new slogan - Tuko Fresh.

"The corner stone of every political party is its members. It is in this regard that KANU chose to revise its membership cadres to ensure they are more accommodative and is responsive to the affirmative needs of women and people with disabilities. Therefore, I am glad to have officially launched the digital membership recruitment drive today at the KANU Headquarters," Moi said.

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat warned those eyeing the Presidency in 2022 to prepare for a formidable competition from the Baringo Senator.

Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat speaking during a past event (Twitter)

"In the past several elections, we have supported other candidates for the Presidency but for 2022 we have our own - our Chairman Gideon Moi. We are in it to win," Salat said.

Other politicians who have shown interest in the Presidency in the 2022 general election include Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Raila odinga.