The government has stated that it will send Ksh1.3 million to Kenyan students in Wuhan, China.

Speaking on Thursday, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna stated that the one hundred Kenyan citizens in the hard hit Coronavirus Chinese city will receive the money to aid in their upkeep.

This is after reports from Kenyans in Wuhan complained of surviving on one meal a day, as the Chinese government placed the city in a total lock down.

Medics wearing protective gear as the combat coronavirus

Students will not be evacuated

Oguna reiterated earlier statements by the government that the Kenyan students are more safe in Wuhan than being evacuated due to infection risk.

Kenya has put in place measures to prevent the virus from getting its way into the country, with Kenya Airways suspending flights to Guangzhou in January.

Two new testing facilities were set up, as laboratories at the National Influenza Centre and Kenya Medical Research Institute are to begin testing samples.