The home of Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri who took on President Uhuru Kenyatta head-on has been raided.

Unknown goons are reported to have descended on the home on Friday, 07 Feb 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the lawmaker revealed that the attackers destroyed his fence but were not successful in their mission that is now the subject of investigations.

Ngunjiri stated that he didn’t know what their intention was, but informed the police who responded swiftly and visited his house after the incident and that they were waiting for conclusive investigation.

“Goons attempted to gain entrance at my home today. Destroyed my fence, their intentions still unknown. @NPSOfficial_KE & @DCI_Kenya OCs is at my home thank you for your quick response. Let's wait for conclusive investigation. #kandarampsecurity #securityfirst” read the Mp’s tweet.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri

This comes a few days after Kimani called out President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly referring to him as 'Kimundu giki' (this person).

The MP expressed his displeasure with the President who had visited Nakuru and addressed residents on issues BBI which Mr Ngunjiri has been vocal against.

"A full President, surely, he was coming here to incite people of Bahati, coming telling people kimundu giki," Ngunjiri stated.