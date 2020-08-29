Kenya has recorded 164 new cases of Covid-19, raising the total tally to 33794.

The new cases were realized after 3009 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.

445, 722 tests have so far been conducted in the country.

158 of the new cases are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners.

Males continue to bear the brunt of the virus with 90 males testing positive for the virus compared to 74 females.

Over the same period, 156 were discharged from various hospitals and home-based care across the country.

113 of the new recoveries came from the home-based care program while 43 were discharged from various health facilities.

Total recoveries currently stand at 19590.

5 deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, raising the total fatality to 572.

The youngest was a six-month-old baby while the oldest was 89 years.

Kenya has been recording a reducing number of Covid 19 infections in what could signal good news.

However, professionals and the Ministry of health have maintained that it is not time to celebrate yet, urging Kenyans to continue observing the measures put in place to contain the pandemic.