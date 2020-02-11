The funeral service of Kenya's second President Mzee Daniel arap Moi went on smoothly with a strict adherence to the funeral program that is part of his state burial being handled by the military.

However, even the best laid plans sometimes awry and this was the case when an activist started heckling Baringo Senator Gideon Moi as he was giving his tribute.

The unidentified activist was quickly tramped on by close to a dozen bodyguards who had won civilian dark suits.

The bodyguards lifted him him like a sack of potatoes and hurriedly took him into the basement of the Nyayo National Stadium. His fate remains unclear at the time of publishing this story.

Politician and activist Boniface Mwangi was among Kenyans who called on the security forces not to torture the protester.

“During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.” ― George Orwell Whoever that person that tried to heckle the lies being told at #MoiFinalJourney, I salute your courage. I hope @NPSOfficial_KE will not torture him like they do to me in 2009," Mwangi tweeted.

Mzee Moi's death has had mixed reactions from those who interacted in different ways with his regime.

While his political students and admirers have heaped praise on the late President as a statesman, there are many Kenyans who have protested their right not to mourn Moi - citing his dictatorial tactics and blatant disregard for human rights.

Here is the VIDEO, courtesy of Citizen TV