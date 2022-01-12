I'm fractured, but not destroyed - Dennis Itumbi unbowed

In a Facebook post, Itumbi said that he will not bow to intimidation, stating that although he was seriously injured during his disappearance, his resolve remained unshaken.

“I had very little reason to say, 'Merry Christmas', but I have every reason to rejoice, 'Happy New Year'. Indeed, God works in mysterious ways, and my deliverance, ongoing healing and hope for a better tomorrow are my testimony of abounding grace.

“Thank you for your ceaseless prayer, well wishes and encouragement; your goodwill saw me through the worst of a truly rough patch and restored my faith in the goodness of people,” he said.

Itumbi added: "To the few rogue police and their masters, I am unmoved - #HustlerNationStrong. I am fractured, but not destroyed. energized and damn it, rested!”

The blogger turned political fixer, disclosed that a thanksgiving ceremony is in the pipeline and the hustler nation brigade should bookmark February 13 on their calendars.

“You just helped us get to the next phase! Loading... Please #HustlerNation, book Feb 13, 2022 in your diary, tukashukuru Mungu pale Gichugu (we'll thank God at Gichugu), details to follow. Once again, asanteni sana and I wish you all God's blessings in 2022. Thank you very much,” Itumbi added.

Itumbi Discharged

On January 1, Itumbi was discharged from Nairobi West Hospital, where he had been admitted.

"The doctors have said I am out of danger, I will only be going back to the hospital for normal clinics,” he told The Standard.

“I suffered triple fractures on the left leg, one fracture on the right leg and an ankle dislocation.

"Because of the handcuffs, I also sustained wrist dislocation. I could not see after they poked my eyes, damaging my corneas," Itumbi added.

During his hospital stay, he was also diagnosed with trauma-pneumonia and moved to the ICU.

Abduction

Itumbi was kidnapped from a barbershop in Kiambu's Thindigua area on December 23 and put into a car before being driven away by unidentified people.

According to Kasarani police chief Peter Mwanzo, Itumbi was discovered with various injuries by boda boda riders in Lucky Summer later on the same day.