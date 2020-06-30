ODM Leader Raila Odinga's wife, Ida Odinga, has been forced to issue a clarification on her husband's health amid rumors on the exact state of the former Premier.

Ida explained that Raila's surgery at a hospital in Dubai was meant to align a nerve that was suppressed and was affecting his leg.

She added that her husband had been successfully operated on and was recuperating in the UAE where he will remain until he is ready to resume his usual routine.

Ida said the family was pained by social media reports that have spread all manner of malicious rumors on the statesman's health.

"Treat such rumors with utmost contempt and abhorrence. It’s not right to speculate on someone's health. He is in the United Arab Emirates-Dubai based International Hospital run by Germans. He has been successfully treated of a mild nerve disorder affecting one leg and not what has been alleged,” Ida stated.

The family said the decision to have the AU High Representative recover in Dubai was meant to ensure his recovery time was interrupted by his many guests who may want to see him were he to come back in Kenya.

"Had he been here, many people would be flocking the home to see him. Each visitor always wants at least to talk to him thus eating away into his recovery time," Ida added.

The family spokesman, Oburu Odinga, said his brother was unlikely to come to Kenya this week but assured Kenyans that the ODM Leader was in perfect health.