RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

IEBC releases 2022 General Election calendar

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Schedule of events leading up to the August 2022 General Election.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has announced the date for the upcoming General Election as well as schedule of events.

Recommended articles

According to the Gazette Notice published by IEBC on Friday, January 21, 2022, the upcoming General Election will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Parts III, IV and Regulation 98 and of the Election (General) Regulations, 2012 the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission gives notice that:

(a) An election of the President of the Republic of Kenya shall be held on Tuesday, 9th August, 2022.

(b) political Parties shall submit the Party Membership lists to the Commission on or before Saturday, 9th April, 2022.

IEBC officials tallying votes
IEBC officials tallying votes Pulse Live Kenya

(c) political parties intending to present a candidate in the Presidential election shall submit the names of persons contesting in the party primaries, the date and venues of the primaries on or before Saturday, 9th April, 2022 being 21 days before the nomination day.

(d) The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates.

(e) A political party intending to present a Presidential candidate in this election shall conduct its primaries and resolve intraparty disputes on or before Friday, 22nd April, 2022.

(f) A political party intending to present a Presidential candidate through direct nominations or party primaries shall submit the name of the person nominated to contest in the election to the Commission on or before Thursday, 28th April, 2022.

(g) Candidates intending to participate in the election as independent candidates shall not be members of any registered political party by Monday, 2nd May, 2022 being at least 3 months before the General Election.

(h) Candidates intending to participate in this election as independent candidates shall submit their names and symbols that they intend to use during the election to the Commission on or before Monday, 2nd May, 2022.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati ece-auto-gen

(i) The Commission shall publish in the Gazette, the names and symbols of persons intending to contest in the election as independent candidates at least fourteen (14) days before the nomination day being on or before Friday, 13th May, 2022.

(j) A public officer who intends to contest in the General Election shall resign from public office within six (6) months before the date of Election being on or before Wednesday, 9th February, 2022.

(k) Candidates intending to participate in the Presidential election shall deliver to the Commission a list bearing the names, respective signatures, identity cards or passport numbers of at least 2000 voters registered in each of a majority of the counties on or before Monday, 23rd May, 2022.

(l) The days for the nomination of political party candidates and Independent candidates for the Presidential Election shall be between Sunday, 29th May, 2022 and Monday, 6th June, 2022.

The nomination papers shall be delivered by the candidates, to the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission between the hours of eight O’clock in the morning and one O’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two O’clock and four O’clock in the afternoon at a place designated by the Commission.

(m)Disputes relating to or arising from nominations shall be determined within ten (10) days of the lodging of the dispute with the Commission. The lodging of the dispute shall not be later than Thursday, 9th June, 2022.

(n) The campaign period for purposes of the 9th August, 2022 General Election shall commence on Sunday, 29th May, 2022 and cease on Saturday, 6th August, 2022 being 48 hours before the General Election Day.

(o) The Campaign time shall run from 7.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the campaign period.

(p) political parties and candidates shall appoint and submit to the Commission the names of the National and Constituency Chief Election Agents to the Commission on or before Monday, 25th July, 2022.

(q) If the election is contested, the poll will take place on Tuesday, 9th August, 2022.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC releases 2022 General Election calendar

IEBC releases 2022 General Election calendar

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge abandons Moses Kuria for DP Ruto’s UDA

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge abandons Moses Kuria for DP Ruto’s UDA

Mixed reactions after Uhuru banned trade of scrap metal

Mixed reactions after Uhuru banned trade of scrap metal

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Sudden death of ex-Kameme FM presenter in US baffles family

Sudden death of ex-Kameme FM presenter in US baffles family

MC Jessy joins UDA

MC Jessy joins UDA

Uhuru’s message to Nyeri Deputy Governor after her mother’s death

Uhuru’s message to Nyeri Deputy Governor after her mother’s death

Trending

Kenyans can now travel to 72 countries without a visa

Kenya’s passport eighth most powerful in Africa

Details of Sh29M Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi [Photos and Videos]

Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi

UK firm to build new Sh29B city next to Nairobi CBD [Photos]

Artist impression of the new Nairobi Central Railway Station

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o speaks on Charles Njonjo, AG who sent the author to Kamiti

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o