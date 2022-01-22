RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

ANC inspect Bomas of Kenya ahead of 'earth-shattering' convention

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenyans should brace for an 'earthquake'

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi
ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi on Saturday, January 21 inspected the ongoing works at the Bomas of Kenya ahead of tomorrow's National Delegates Congress.

Recommended articles

Mudavadi was accompanied by ANC's Secretary General Simon Gikuru among other members of the party.

“Tomorrow we are expecting earthquake at Bomas of Kenya. It’s going to be the mother of all campaigns and all National Delegates Congress we have had in the country,” said Gikuru.

Gikuru further insisted that the party will not be cowed when engaging other like-minded parties while forming coalitions ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

Gikuru reiterated that Bomas is ready to host Sunday's event, calling on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers.

"I want to tell Kenyans that we are ready for them. Tomorrow is a big day for this country and they should come in large numbers from all over the country," he stated.

Bomas of Kenya is located approximately 10km from the Central Business District of Nairobi.
Bomas of Kenya is located approximately 10km from the Central Business District of Nairobi. ece-auto-gen

On Thursday, the Secretary General said ODM leader Raila Odinga was not welcome for tomorrow's event.

“We have invited OKA principals. I have not seen any invitation for Raila. Neither have I seen one for Jubilee. Why would we invite our competitors when we are launching our bid for presidency? To come and do what?,” stated Gikuru.

He was non-committal on the invitation of Deputy President William Ruto, who is associated with United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

But Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who has been touted as a possible bridge between Mudavadi and Ruto said: “We are only inviting our friends not competitors. Ruto is our friend but still our competitor. We have not invited him.”

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo are among leaders invited.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

ANC inspect Bomas of Kenya ahead of 'earth-shattering' convention

ANC inspect Bomas of Kenya ahead of 'earth-shattering' convention

Kenya denies recognising Somaliland as an independent state

Kenya denies recognising Somaliland as an independent state

Esther Passaris in mourning after losing father, aged 79

Esther Passaris in mourning after losing father, aged 79

IEBC releases 2022 General Election calendar

IEBC releases 2022 General Election calendar

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge abandons Moses Kuria for DP Ruto’s UDA

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge abandons Moses Kuria for DP Ruto’s UDA

Mixed reactions after Uhuru banned trade of scrap metal

Mixed reactions after Uhuru banned trade of scrap metal

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Sudden death of ex-Kameme FM presenter in US baffles family

The death of former Kameme FM radio presenter Jedidah Wambui Weru