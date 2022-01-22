ANC inspect Bomas of Kenya ahead of 'earth-shattering' convention

Mudavadi was accompanied by ANC's Secretary General Simon Gikuru among other members of the party.

“Tomorrow we are expecting earthquake at Bomas of Kenya. It’s going to be the mother of all campaigns and all National Delegates Congress we have had in the country,” said Gikuru.

Gikuru further insisted that the party will not be cowed when engaging other like-minded parties while forming coalitions ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

Gikuru reiterated that Bomas is ready to host Sunday's event, calling on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers.

"I want to tell Kenyans that we are ready for them. Tomorrow is a big day for this country and they should come in large numbers from all over the country," he stated.

On Thursday, the Secretary General said ODM leader Raila Odinga was not welcome for tomorrow's event.

“We have invited OKA principals. I have not seen any invitation for Raila. Neither have I seen one for Jubilee. Why would we invite our competitors when we are launching our bid for presidency? To come and do what?,” stated Gikuru.

He was non-committal on the invitation of Deputy President William Ruto, who is associated with United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

But Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who has been touted as a possible bridge between Mudavadi and Ruto said: “We are only inviting our friends not competitors. Ruto is our friend but still our competitor. We have not invited him.”