Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange’s Elder Brother David Waiganjo Mbiyu was laid to rest on Friday in a burial ceremony that was attended by family members and close friends.

A heartbroken Koinange shared a number of photos from the burial ceremony on Instagram, paying tribute to his departed brother, saying they loved him but God loved him more.

“Farewell, my Brother! We LOVED you but God LOVED you MORE!! You Will be MISSED!! #RIPDavidWaiganjoKoinangeMbiyu @xtiandela @tiapreet @stivogichbwoy @VDJClyde @HamoProf @mbiyucedric @kanjakoinange @monicakiragu @jereplica @me.cocoandco @luce_torreforte” wrote Jeff Koinange.

The late David Waiganjo Mbiyu passed on last week. The news about his death was made public by Jeff Koinange in a sweet yet heartbreaking tribute via his social media pages.

Photos from the Burial ceremony of the late David Waiganjo Mbiyu

The news anchor said he was struggling to come to terms with the untimely demise of his brother and could not understand how death's cruel hands struck too soon.

“Still trying to come to terms with the fact that you are no longer with us, my Big Brother and My Friend. Yours was a Gentle Soul with a Heart of Gold! You will be Sorely Missed and this Pain will NOT go away anytime soon! We Loved you BUT God Loved you More, Father Abraham! #RIPDavidWaiganjoMbiyu #TillWeMeetAgain” wrote Jeff Koinange.

Reports indicate that Waiganjo Mbiyu, passed on in a road accident after his car rolled on the Mau-Narok Road several times. Waiganjo was driving to his farm in Mau-Narok from Nakuru town, when the fatal incident occurred.

