The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) been petitioned for the removal of Chief Justice David Maraga.

Reports indicated that the petition before the JSC is seeking the ouster of CJ Maraga over what it termed as breach of code of conduct, gross misconduct and misbehavior.

This comes amid a tussle between CJ Maraga and the Executive after the former accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of disobeying court orders.

A Kenyan citizen, Timothy Odhiambo, asked the JSC to initiate Justice Maraga’s removal from office.

Maraga facing the promised 'revisit'

Mr Odhiambo argued that CJ Maraga had erred when he claimed that President Uhuru had violated the Constitution without tabling evidence.

He further stated that Justice Maraga violated guidelines that require judges to avoid situations which could disqualify themselves from cases.

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki also condemned Maraga, accusing him of seeking public sympathy to hide his failures and mismanagement of the Judiciary.