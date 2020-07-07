National Assembly Minority whip Junet Mohamed has disowned reports that ODM has threatened to suspend the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Junet blamed the tanga tanga political for a viral quote that was attributed to him where he purportedly attacked the Jubilee Party led by Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairman David Murathe.

"The desperation in Tangatanga is out of this world. How many political leaders are they going to create these FAKE tweets for? Shame on you Ndungu Wainaina you should be too mature for this," the MP said.

Junet, who is a close confidant of Odinga, did not address the reported tension between the ODM and Jubilee parliamentary leaders regarding the BBI process.

On Monday, ODM Chairman and Minority Leader John Mbadi accused the Jubilee leadership of lacking seriousness in the BBI process.

Mbadi's comments came after the Jubilee Party insisted that it would stick by its decision to have Deputy President William Ruto's allies dominate committees that will deal with the laws relating to the BBI.