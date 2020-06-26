Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been expelled from Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

This comes after a special National Delegates meeting that was held on Friday.

Senator Malala was accused of being disloyal to the party and its leadership.

The party’s disciplinary committee had suspended and summoned Senator Malala and respond to charges made against him.

Senator Malala was to appear before the disciplinary committee of the party but he declined.

The party's Friday resolution reads "... NGC hereby adopts and ratifies the resolution for internal disciplinary of the party and NEC expelling Hon Cleophas Malala from the party membership."

ANC had warned Malala of expulsion after he campaigned for ODM's Imran Okoth in the November 2019 Kibra by-elections.

"…your utterances, and activities at the political rally convened by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) at Kibra on October 27, 2019, prejudice the integrity and reputation of the ANC Party, its members, and employees,” the committee told the legislator.