Alert: Kencom, Ambassador, Railways and other stages to be closed on Friday

In a statement from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) some of the City's major bus stages will be relocated to the newly built Green Park Terminal.

The closure will last through the day as part of a test run being conducted by the Nairobi administration in line with its Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan (NIUPLAN).

"The NMS is in the process of developing modern public transport facilities as part of decongesting the Nairobi CBD and improving commuter experience.

"One such facility is the Green Park Terminal developed to serve ALL public service vehicles using Lang'ata road, Ngong road and Argwings Kodhek road to Kikuyu, Ngong, Kawangware, Dagoretti, Kibera, Highrise, Ngumo, Rongai, Kiserian, Langata, Otiende, Madaraka and Nairobi West," the statement read in part.

The statement continued: "The process is now in the transition phase of commissioning the Terminal where all stakeholders are assessing their level of preparedness for commissioning this facility."

This will be the third test run at Green Park from 5:00 am to 9:00pm on Friday.

Other stages affected by Green Park test run

Other bus stages which will be affected in the exercise are the Moi Avenue Service Lane which is all stages outside Development House, AGHRO House and Gill House.

Matatus which use this stage include: Route 111 (Karen-Ngong), Route 125 (Ongata Rongai) and Route 58 (Kimathi, Civil Servants, Buruburu).

Nairobi Railway Station bus terminus will also be affected as well as the Hakati Stage, Ambassador, Mfangano Street and Kencom.

Railways stage handles matatus plying various routes including Ongata Rongai, Karen-Ngong, Kibera, Dagoretti, Kawangware, Mlolongo, Kitengela and others.

"Machakos and Kitengela bound PSVs operating from the Nairobi Railway Station bus terminus will us Lusaka road from Nyayo Stadium roundabout to Hakati bus terminus where Lang'ata and Nairobi West/Madaraka vehicles operate from," the statement outlined.

Ambassador and Kencom stages are a prime spot for the Kenya Bus, City Hoppa, Metro Shuttle and Double M buses which ferry passengers to KNH, Nairobi Hospital, Hurlingham, Yaya Centre, Valley Arcade, Kawangware, Jamhuri Estate, Community, Upper Hill, among other places.

Mfangano Street has been the terminus for Umoja, Saika, Obama Estate, Thika and Komarock commuters who might have to use Muthurwa Stage on Friday.