Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 100,856 after 83 more people tested positive for the infection.

The new cases were detected from 1,732 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that 464 patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,407 more were under the Home-Based Care programme.

Twenty-three patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

Sixteen patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards and 3 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

There were three new deaths reported on Monday bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,766.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 83,936 after 29 patients were discharged from care; 16 from the home-based care programme and 13 from various health facilities.