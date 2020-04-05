Kesses MP Swarup Mishra was involved in a heated altercation with the police after he was busted holding an illegal meeting in the wake of government directive banning all public meetings to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The MP threatened to transfer Kesses assistant sub-county police commander, Ceilia Kemboi who stopped his meeting and threw insults at her.

The angry MP accused her of bringing Politics to the event adding that it was the time people needed security in the country.

Swarup threatened of resigning from his current position revealing that he had the permit to carry out the meeting.

In the video. that angry MP could be seen being calmed down by the other people.

Video (Courtesy)