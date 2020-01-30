Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his brother, Magarini MP Michael Thoya are in court over a con scheme that saw them lose money.

MP Thoya, who appeared before a Mombasa court on Wednesday, narrated how one Wesley Kipkemboi swindled him and the Governor of an unspecified amount of money.

According to the legislator, Kipkemboi claimed to be an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officer who had been assigned to investigate them.

Kipkemboi promised to help the Magarini representative with a graft case against him which is still in court.

Chief Magistrate Ednah Nyaloti further heard that the suspected conman also attempted to get Sh200,000 from Thoya.

Politicians conned by impostors

Kipkemboi is facing two counts of impersonating and swindling the MP and the Governor.

He was, however, released on a Sh500,000 bond as the hearing of the suit continues on Thursday.

Politicians have long been the target for schemes hatched by impostors looking for quick cash.

Cyber bullying has also been a subject discussed on the floor of the National Assembly.