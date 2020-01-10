Details have now emerged indicating that Daisy Mbathe Mbaluka, the teacher murdered in Kitui was killed as her two daughters watched.

The two girls became witnesses of the gruesome killing as they were headed to St Angela's Girls Secondary School to report for the first day of the term.

The two girls were allegedly on a motorcycle with their mother when they were accosted by irate villagers who proceeded to attack their mother.

Body of teacher that was burnt in Kitui

Witchcraft, conman, love triangle blamed for Kitui teacher's lynching

Various theories have been peddled in attempts to explain what led to the drastic action against the Ndooni Primary School teacher.

At first, it is believed that the angry mob was comprised of parents who blamed the teacher for the primary school's poor KCPE performance.

Later, residents claim that the mob believed the teacher may have been involved in witchcraft causing their children to perform poorly in school.

Another theory advanced by residents claims that the teacher may have been involved in an extramarital affair that may have gone sour.

Others also claim that the teacher and her husband - who is said to be a KDF soldier - were operating a kidnapping scam that recently ended badly.

It is claimed that the two kidnapped a businessman and minted over Sh100,000 from his family and thereafter beat him up and castrated him, leaving him admitted in hospital in critical condition.

Police are yet to establish what may have led to the criminal act against the teacher, however, two suspects are in their custody in connection to the murder.