10 people were arrested on Tuesday, in connection with the burning of five churches in Otamba village, in Kisii County.

According to Police, the ten are being interrogated at the Kisii County DCI Headquarters to establish the motive behind arson attacks on churches in the area.

The suspects are believed to be behind the burning of five churches in Otamba area including; St. Monica Church was burnt on January 20, Worldwide Church, Seventh Day Adventist, Legio Maria churches and the Pentecostal Church which was the last to be torched on January 24, 2021.

The arson attack on the churches has been occurring between 1AM and 3AM.