The Ministry of Health has announced that 318 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 41, 937.

The new cases are from 2, 592 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

10 more patients succumbed to the disease, bringing total fatalities in the country to 787.

243 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31, 340. 132 were from the Home-Based care program, and 111 from various hospitals.

Nairobi 112, Uasin Gishu 30, Mombasa 29, Nakuru 25, Busia24, Kisii 21, Kisumu 19, Kakamega, and Murang’a 8 cases each, Kilifi 6, Laikipia, Kiambu, and Embu 5 cases each, Homabay 4, Trans Nzoia, and Turkana 3 cases each, Machakos, Isiolo, and Kajiado 2 cases each, Nyandarua, Garissa, Tharaka Nithi, Vihiga and Kirinyaga recorded a case each.