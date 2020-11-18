The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has said that 957 People have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 6,309. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 72,686.

From the cases 908 are Kenyans and 49 are foreigners. 569 are Males while 388 are females, with the youngest being a two months infant and the oldest 94.

At the same 11 people have succumbed to the deadly virus pushing the total number of fatalities to 1,313.

On a positive note, 2, 616 patients have recovered from the disease, 2, 434 from the home-based care program, while 182 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 49, 878.

Currently, 1, 191 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6000 are on home based isolation and care.

58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 of whom are on ventilator support and 26 on supplemental oxygen.